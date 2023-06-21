St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Students and faculty members from Towson University in the US visit Cronulla wellness centre specialising in programs for older people

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
June 21 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The contingent from Towson University at Thrive by Pathways. Picture supplied
The contingent from Towson University at Thrive by Pathways. Picture supplied

A group of health profession students and faculty members from a US university have spent part of an afternoon at Cronulla learning about strength, balance and mobility programs designed to help older people live active, independent lives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.