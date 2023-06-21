A group of health profession students and faculty members from a US university have spent part of an afternoon at Cronulla learning about strength, balance and mobility programs designed to help older people live active, independent lives.
The contingent from Towson University visited Thrive by Pathways, which is co-located with the 69-bed residential aged care facility Pathways Cronulla Pines.
Thrive physiotherapist Irene Leithhead said the students are learning how health interventions are delivered in different countries and meeting various health professionals, which will help as they consider career pathways.
Towson University graduate program director, nursing, Associate Professor Briana Snyder, said, during their time in Sydney, the group stayed in Chinatown.
"We visited Kirketon Road Centre in Kings Cross in the morning and then rode the train out to Cronulla," she said.
"It was really helpful for students to see the difference in populations, geographical location and psychosocial environment between the two places," she said.
"The visit was arranged by the study abroad provider who works with Towson University.
"We have a diverse array of health professions students with us - nursing, health science, biology, exercise science, healthcare management, and more - so I think the sites were chosen to give the students a diverse experience.
"We learned a ton from Irene and her team about the similarities and differences between health care in the US and Australia, and it was especially helpful that Irene lived and worked in New York City for 10 years to share that perspective.
"We learned about the importance of grip strength and regular exercise for healthy aging, as well as strategies to promote strength, improve balance, and reduce falls in adults over 60 - like the Sunbeam program."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
