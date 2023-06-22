Young musicians trying to get their big break had a good opportunity to do so recently, in the annual Talent Development Project.
A program sponsored by NSW Department of Education and Clubs NSW, the project had its 2023 graduation, with two students from Sutherland Shire on stage to showcase their performance skills.
Ryan Mead of Kirrawee High School and Olivia Coggan from Engadine High School were among the recent graduates who sang at the ICC in Sydney.
Typically up to about 12 graduates wrap up the program each year across NSW.
Olivia Coggan's songwriting was also met with critical acclaim. She is releasing her debut single Changing Tides on June 30 and will be supporting country music star Casey Chambers for some of her tour.
"It has been an incredible journey, and I am excited to embark on the next chapter of my musical career," Olivia said.
Ryan has his eye on the country music scene, and is already captivating audiences with his upbeat and good time lyrics, raspy vocals, and masterful guitar playing.
A regular gig performer in the shire, Ryan has plans to release new music later in the year, before heading off to Berklee College of Music in Boston, where he has been accepted to do further study.
"The Talent Development Project has been instrumental in shaping me as an artist," he said. "The support and guidance I received from the program have been invaluable".
The Talent Development Project has a rich history of nurturing young artists and propelling them towards success. Household names including Human Nature, The McClymonts, Paulini, Morgan Evans, Brad Cox, Imogen Clark and Diana Rouvas have also graduated from this program.
Open to students from public schools in Years 9 -12, there are no fees charged for students to attend the program.
The program is divided into three Phases, with students selected to move through each phase depending on their progress at the workshops. At each workshop students have access to working professional musicians, singers and songwriters who will coach, mentor and guide their development.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
