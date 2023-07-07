St George letters: Beverly Hills - where did it all go wrong?

I read with interest the page 6 article and letters published on June 14 supporting this market. As a near neighbour of the market I'm of the view that it is simply in the wrong location. Yes, traffic on Saturdays is bad everywhere, but the congestion here is ridiculous. In one direction cars line up from Forest Road down the entire length of Isaac Street then on to Roberts Ave well past the Woolworths store roundabout for hours on end. It seems clear something needs to be done and I congratulate council for having the courage to act rather than sit back & pontificate. And no, I don't see how it is up to council to find the operators another venue. Surely this is a role for the organisers.