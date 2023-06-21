Mark Speakman has attributed a huge blowout in the cost of ferry wharves at Kurnell and La Perouse to "extraordinary" pandemic-related increases in construction costs and the time taken for approval by the federal government.
The Opposition Leader and Cronulla MP was responding to information revealed by Transport Minister Jo Haylen in response to a question on notice from Mr Speakman.
In follow-up comments, Ms Haylen said the project cost "blew out five times in four years under the former Liberal government".
"It was initially estimated at $18 million and now is at a cost of $78 million, an increase of over 333 per cent.
"The fact is that the former Liberal government lost control of this project, and it blew out again and again. That is despite the fact that this project was championed by the now Leader of the Opposition."
Mr Speakman told the Leader, "The cost of about $65 million has been on the public record, and been budgeted for, since the 2022-23 NSW budget last June (noting also that there was a federal contribution under the joint funding of Kamay projects announced in 2018)".
"I don't recall Labor ever complaining about that before now," he said.
"The latest figure of $78 million was apparently calculated during the election caretaker period, so I don't have access to the details of that."
Mr Speakman said "the procurement contract was the result of going to market under a tender process and was handled at arms-length from government ministers, as major NSW Government procurement contracts generally are".
"The environmental approval by the federal government to deliver the project was only granted in March 2023 during the caretaker period.
"I understand that extraordinary COVID-related increases in construction costs, and therefore tender prices, are the reason for overall cost increases.
"The most recent increase apparently occurred during the election caretaker period. I expect that Transport for NSW can provide a more detailed explanation and chronology."
Mr Speakman said the project was "part of a transformation of Sydney's transport infrastructure under the previous Liberal government, including the M6 extension, North West Metro, City and South West Metro, City and South East light rail, WestConnex, NorthConnex, Parramatta light rail and transport links to the second Sydney airport".
"Not much was built under 16 years of Labor," he said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
