Firefighters stop fire in Kingsgrove unit spreading to adjoining homes

June 21 2023 - 10:00am
The quick actions of Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews have stopped a fire in a unit at Kingsgrove from spreading to adjoining homes.

