Firefighters stop fire in Kingsgrove unit spreading to adjoining homes

The quick actions of Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews have stopped a fire in a unit at Kingsgrove from spreading to adjoining homes.
The blaze tore through the garage of the two-storey Morgan Street property around 7:20am today (21 June), also destroying a car which had been parked inside it.
Living areas in the same unit sustained significant smoke and heat damage.
More than 30 FRNSW firefighters attacked the fire for half an hour before it was brought under control.
Their efforts prevented flames from reaching three adjoining units.
The occupants of the damaged unit - three adults and two young children - were assessed by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the scene as a precaution.
No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.
Experts from FRNSW's Fire Investigation and Research Unit (FIRU) are being consulted as the cause of the fire is determined.
