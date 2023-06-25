St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Youth on the world stage

By Ric Chapman
June 26 2023 - 8:00am
Hurdler Jasynta Lampret and high jumper Izzy Louison-Roe have made the Australian team for the Commonwealth Games Youth in Trinidad. Picture John Veage
Last week the Australian athletics team for the Commonwealth Games Youth was announced and two girls, one from the Shire and one from St George were among the chosen few.

