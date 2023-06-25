Last week the Australian athletics team for the Commonwealth Games Youth was announced and two girls, one from the Shire and one from St George were among the chosen few.
High-jumper Izzy Louison-Roe and hurdle sensation Jasynta Lampret impressed the selectors simply forcing their way into the small select squad.
St George's Louison-Roe burst into national prominence at the Sydney Track Classic in March that shocked everyone, when she leapt a personal best 1.84cm to finish 2nd behind Nicola Olyslagers who set a meet record and had finished 2nd at the Tokyo Olympics.
As for Lampret, her rise has been even more stunning.
She has been competing since she was three, and was the first athlete master coach Jacinta Doyle took on.
As a child and through her junior track and field years, Lampret wasn't a superstar.
"I didn't dominate at all.
"I actually only won my first national medal last year. I guess because I always was small I just couldn't quite get there. I was always a finalist but never the best one.
"Then I started growing at 16 but as a younger person because I wasn't winning anything I didn't think I'd ever make it to an Australian team -but now it's within reach."
Right now her targets are the 100/200m hurdles, where Australia has a great history.
Olympic champ Glynis Nunn and Sally Pearson OAM who also won Olympic gold, two times World Championship golds and a Commonwealth Games gold 100m- her PB is the Australian record at 12.28sec.
"She's my idol, naturally. She was outstanding and I love Michelle Jeneke too," said Lampret who has her sights set on the Olympics following these Youth Games in Trinidad this August.
Running should come easily to her as her mother Lauren Pearson was a star track performer making national finals during her career and while in her 20s just missing the Olympic 4x 400m spearheaded by Cathy Freeman.
"I've managed to just better all mum's PB times - except the 400m," said the Year 12 Endeavour High student.
The hurdling star, whose best is currently 13.49sec, sees the red tartan track at Sylvania Waters each day as her haven away from school.
"The track is my happy place."
Mind you,she doesn't get much relief when at home either. Her younger sister Tammin (15) is a prodigious sprinting talent and she has systematically broken her big sister's age records at every turn behind her.
"We won't talk about that,
"I can still beat her at the moment but every school record I ran at a certain age, she has come along and broken them so there is rivalry."
This Australian team to Trinidad seems exciting and a stepping stone to grander riches in the sport.
"The Olympics is what I'm after," said Lampret. "Probably not Paris but the two after that especially 2032 here in Australia-I'll be 26 and at my peak."
