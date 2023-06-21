Two shows, which are touring nationally, are coming to The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland in July.
They are Wil Anderson's Wiluminate, winner of the Best Of The Fest at the 2022 Sydney Comedy Festival, and the The Australian INXS Show, described as "Energetic, breathtaking and packed full of fun"
Wiluminate, on Saturday July 8, was described by The Sydney Morning Herald as "lightning in a bottle".
A Pavilion blurb says it is "a hilarious reflection on post-pandemic life and the outrageous world we inhabit. From intimate lockdown stories, memoir anecdotes, to political musings, nothing is off limit from this much-loved comedian".
"As the winner of the Director's Choice Award, Melbourne Comedy Festival 2022, and Best Of The Fest, Sydney Comedy Festival 2022, the show represents Wil at his finest - a remarkable feat for someone with over a quarter of a century in the game.
"Host of Gruen, Question Everything and popular comedy podcast Wilosophy, Wil is a Helpmann Award-winner and a six-time Melbourne Comedy Festival People's Choice Award winner."
The Australian INXS Show, on Friday July 21, is described as "a fully immersive rock experience featuring the songs which made INXS a household name.
"The show has captivated audiences worldwide from Dubai, India, Hawaii, Hong Kong, Japan to Bora Bora.
"Returning home for a 30-date Australia tour, the show features a fully authentic six piece line-up fronted by the incredible, Michael Hutchence-double Dellacoma Rio."
Dellacoma Rio told Forte Magazine, "We've been crafting this show for several years now and we're excited to be able to bring it to so many INXS fans across the country. Michael and the band left such an indelible mark on Australian culture so it just felt natural to work on a show that honours his memory".
Heavy Magazine said of the show, "Not only does Dellacoma Rio bear an uncanny resemblance to the late Michael Hutchence, but his vocals also match the explosive and flamboyant nature of the great man".
Tickets are on sale now at https://thepavilionarts.au/event/
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
