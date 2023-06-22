St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Cat numbers create a problem for Sutherland Shire Council's animal shelter at Taren Point

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 23 2023 - 8:15am, first published June 22 2023 - 7:30pm
Leading senior animal shelter officer Taylah with Timmy a domestic long hair. Picture by John Veage
Leading senior animal shelter officer Taylah with Timmy a domestic long hair. Picture by John Veage

The Sutherland Shire Council animal shelter at Taren Point is "bursting at the seams" with cats, with staff trying to offload some to rescue centres and other facilities.

