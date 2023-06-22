The Sutherland Shire Council animal shelter at Taren Point is "bursting at the seams" with cats, with staff trying to offload some to rescue centres and other facilities.
This time last year, the shelter was struggling to accommodate 130 cats. The number has since increased to more than 150.
A council spokesman said this was "well beyond its optimal operating capacity".
Making the situation worse is that there is a dwindling number of animal shelters and the proposed new Sydney Dogs and Cats Home facility at Kurnell remains a vacant site, although funding was promised at the March election.
General manager of Sydney Dogs and Home, Melissa Penn, said "shelters, pounds, rescues are all overflowing with dogs and cats".
"The sector problem is getting worse, not better unfortunately," she said.
"Kurnell is so desperately needed to support councils and communities, including Sutherland Shire.
"We do not yet have funding from the government - they have told me they will provide a funding schedule of when we can expect it by the 30th June.
"The project unfortunately is on hold - waiting for the funding to be available. It is critical not just for us, but also the wider community that we get Kurnell built and functioning ASAP."
A spokesman for Sutherland Shire Council said, with a limited number of animal shelters across metropolitan Sydney, it had an agreement in place with City of Sydney Council to care for animals that were surrendered in that area, as well as those surrendered locally.
"While staff and volunteers at council's Taren Point facility go to extraordinary lengths to ensure the animals in their care are provided with the best possible conditions while they await adoption, the physical constraints of facilities at this site mean this is often difficult to achieve," he said.
"Staff and volunteers will often take cats home from work, and reach out at work with a network of foster carers to care for cats outside of the shelter when this facility is forced to operate beyond capacity.
"Council also works with a network of other shelters and animal rescue centres across metropolitan Sydney when it is necessary to rehouse animals held at our Taren Point shelter due to overcrowding.
"Council's Taren Point shelter currently houses over 150 cats - well beyond its optimal operating capacity.
"Staff have been compelled to seek assistance from various rescue groups and facilities in other local government areas across Sydney to accommodate a number of animals."
The spokesman said the council periodically staged adoption drives, community open days and attended community events to promote the benefits of pet adoption to the shire community, with heavily discounted adoption fees applied.
"A highly successful adoption drive was recently staged as part of local Youth Week events, with plans for a community open day to promote adoption planned during the upcoming spring school holidays," he said.
Animal shelter team leader Jeremy Bennett said, while concerted adoption drives like these were useful in temporarily boosting rehoming efforts, the need to find permanent homes for the many animals currently housed at the shelter was potentially greater now than ever.
"We were under significant strain this time last year with around 120 cats in our care, so to have to accommodate more than 150 at present is putting our facilities and our staff and volunteers under real pressure," he said.
"The best environment for any pet will always be a happy home with people who can love and care for them, so we'd be overjoyed to see more people get in contact and talk with our staff and volunteers to see if pet ownership is right for them.
"Our staff and volunteers are passionate about what they do, and nothing makes us happier than seeing one of these beautiful animals united with someone who is going to offer them the welcoming home environment and the love and care they deserve.
"And for those who already have a cat as treasured member of their family, please, we urge you to be a responsible pet owner and make sure your cat is desexed."
Animals adopted from the Taren Point shelter come fully vaccinated, microchipped, registered and de-sexed, and are generally available for a fraction of the price paid to breeders or pet stores.
To adopt a pet, or for more advice on what pet is right for you, phone (02) 9710 0401 (Mon-Fri 11am-4pm, Sat 11am-2pm) and book an appointment to meet with the shelter's friendly team of staff.
To see a list of animals currently looking for new homes, visit https://www.sutherlandshire.nsw.gov.au/living-here/animals-and-pets/animal-shelter
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.