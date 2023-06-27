A major Cronulla business looks set to change hands.
Quest Cronulla Beach, comprising 59 units in the Sur Mer (Northies) building, has been offered for sale.
The Queensland agent handling the sale says the property is under offer.
Just what sort of money will be paid for the business has not been revealed.
"Quest Cronulla Beach is an opportunity not to be missed," says an agency advertisement.
"This business has grown year-on-year and with the incredible hard work already done by the existing Franchisee you are set to have a lucrative business on your hands.
"Offering strong mid-week corporate and solid weekend leisure clientele, Quest Cronulla Beach offers it all and as part of the highly reputable and successful Quest brand, you will be supported and set up to keep driving this successful business along.
Located on one of Sydney's most premium beaches, Cronulla Beach and surrounded by shops, cafes and all other amenities, this premium position will be highly sought-after."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
