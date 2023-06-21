A pet grooming salon is proposed for the southern end of the Cronulla shopping strip.
A development application (DA) for a change of business use for the site at 85 Cronulla Street has been lodged with Sutherland Shire Council.
The DA said the property, on the western side of Cronulla Street, is owned by the council.
The estimated cost of works is $100,000.
The DA said the subject site comprised a bifold entry door facing Cronulla Street, with rear access
Proposed operating hours are 8am to 7pm seven days a week.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
