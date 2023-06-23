Former Rockdale car yard to become $38 million residential high-rise

A former car sales yard at Rockdale will become to site of a $38 million, ten-storey residential building under a development application lodged with Bayside Council.
Under the plan, the building will have 91 residential units above (spread across Levels 1 to 9) and a ground-floor child car centre able to cater for up to 96 children and with an outdoor play space to the rear of the site.
There will be basement parking for 135 vehicles which access via the Princes Highway.
The site is located at 594-600 Princes Highway, approximately 450-metres from the Rockdale Railway Station and Bus Interchange.
A previous development application was approved on the site under DA-2019/312 for demolition of existing structures and construction of a ten (10) storey mixed use building consisting of 49 residential apartments, 42 serviced apartments and two basement levels.
The application was approved by the Bayside Planning Panel.
The development, as proposed under this application, does not alter the approved building envelope or design of the approved development and largely involves change of use and internal layout amendments.
Specifically, the proposal involves the conversion of serviced apartments to residential units in a response to market demand post COVID-19, which has rendered services apartments unfeasible, according to the DA's Statement of Environmental Effects.
Because the development has a capital investment value of more than $20 million it will go to the Sydney Eastern City Planning Panel for consideration.
"The proposal will provide high quality residential accommodation and child care, and has been designed to minimise as far as practicable any adverse effects on existing and future neighbouring properties," according to the Statement of Environment Effects.
"The site is suitable for the development proposed, particularly since it is largely the same development as that approved on the site under DA-2019/312.
"The development will positively contribute to the diversity in housing stock and availability within the area, as well as increase the number of childcare places within the locality. The proposal will generally have acceptable impacts on both the environment and the amenity of the locality. Accordingly, the proposal is considered to be in the public interest and worthy of Council's support," the SEE concluded.
