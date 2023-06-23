St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Former Rockdale car yard to become $38 million residential high-rise

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated June 23 2023 - 11:47am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A former car sales yard at Rockdale will become to site of a $38 million, ten-storey residential building under a development application lodged with Bayside Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.