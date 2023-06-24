Sutherland Shire businesses have dominated in the finalists vying for the top gong in this year's Fresh Awards, with six from the shire and one from St George being nominated.
The annual awards recognise the best in the fruit, vegetable, flower and market industries.
Finalists in the Sydney Market awards include Jannali Quality Fruit and Vegetables (Best Small Business and Service Excellence), The Whole Fruit and Grocery Store at Sylvania (Best Medium Business, Knowledge in Action and Service Excellence), Sutherland Best Fresh (Best Medium Business), The Grocery Store at Miranda (Best Large Business) and Fruitezy (Knowledge in Action).
Jannali florist Fleur My Darling is a Merchandise and Branding finalist, and B & M Florist at Monterey has been named as a Retail Presentation finalist.
The NSW Fresh Awards recognise excellence and innovation in the fresh produce and market industry, and proudly celebrates the businesses that work tirelessly to bring fresh, quality produce to communities.
Winners are announced on July 7.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
