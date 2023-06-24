St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

St George and Sutherland Shire grocers nominated in Fresh Awards 2023

EK
By Eva Kolimar
June 25 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sutherland Shire businesses have dominated in the finalists vying for the top gong in this year's Fresh Awards, with six from the shire and one from St George being nominated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.