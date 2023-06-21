Miranda MP Eleni Petinos has told State Parliament of her "deep love " for the people in her electorate and thanked them for re-electing her.
Ms Petinos narrowly won the seat on March 25 after going into the election with a 12 per cent margin.
Many voters turned against her after her sacking from the ministry over alleged bullying and the government's aborted attempt to take homes at Jannali for a commuter car park.
Ms Petinos declined to talk to the Leader about those issues during the election campaign and, afterwards, did not respond to requests for comment on the Miranda result .
In a private member's statement in Parliament in June, Ms Petinos, who is of Greek heritage, said there were "seven words for "love" in the Greek language: eros, which is romantic or passionate love; philia, which is affectionate or friendly love; storge, which is unconditional or familial love; agape, which is selfless, universal love; ludus, which is playful or flirtatious love; pragma, which is committed, long-lasting love; and philautia, which is self-love".
"I speak tonight about the concept of philia. In his best-known work on ethics, Nicomachean Ethics, Aristotle notes that philia is expressed variously as loyalty to friends, family and community, and that it requires virtue, equality and familiarity," she said.
"It is the love and happiness shared between two things, and it is sent out as much as it is received. It also speaks of connections of affection, fondness, liking or even goodwill. It is the deep love I have for the people of Miranda and the strong connection I feel for my electorate-my friends, my family and my community.
"It has been an honour and a privilege to represent this electorate for the past eight years.
"Tonight, I say thank you from the bottom of my heart to the people of Miranda for giving me the incredible opportunity to continue as their local representative in the Fifty-Eighth Parliament of NSW. I am truly humbled."
Ms Petinos listed the previous Coalition government's achievements for her community, "including upgrading Sutherland hospital, redeveloping St George Hospital, building the M6 stage one, improving local roads, upgrading local schools, improving the T4 and T8 train services, and investing in more frontline staff like doctors, nurses and teachers".
"I will continue to fight for Miranda to ensure that our community and Sutherland Shire get their fair share," she said.
"I am here for my community-each and every one of you.
"To the people of the Miranda electorate, I will continue to be there for you. I will listen. I will not let you down. I will never truly be able to convey with words the love, the philia, the affection that I have for our community. I will do my very best to repay your trust in me and be there, through my actions, for each and every one of you."
Opposition Leader Mark Speakman recalled Ms Petinos to the front bench, appointing her Shadow Minister for Finance and Shadow Minister for Sport.
Mr Speakman defended the appointment, saying Ms Petinos was hard working.
"All of us learn life lessons as we go through life, with ups and downs, and I think Eleni, like everyone will take on board those lessons," he said.
