Phillip Elwin just can't sit still.
The Cronulla resident spends a lot of his time walking, and for his physical efforts, he has won the 2023 Golden Shoe Award.
Held by the Heart Foundation to promote heart health, the annual awards is bestowed upon a select group of walk organisers who shine in their communities by helping to support new and seasoned walkers. It recognises people who have made an exceptional contribution to walking.
Mr Elwin of Sydney Walk Eat and Talk (SWEAT) Walkers was one of eight walkers honoured. He organises two groups and has been a walk organiser for nearly 10 years. He has 260 walkers registered between both groups.
Under his leadership, walkers have continued to prosper, with membership increasing. SWEAT walkers come from a variety of backgrounds and places. Mr Elwin makes everyone welcome and is known as an expert in organising safe walks to interesting places. He also encourages others to become walk leaders.
During the walks, he uses his knowledge of plants to add an extra layer of interest, and has more than 30 years' experience as a teacher in the New Guinea Highlands.
The larger walking group, made up of mostly people of South East Asian backgrounds, plans up to 40 walks a year, and the smaller group, up to 20.
"It's wonderful to give life to each other and admire wherever we are walking - whether it's the bush, foreshore or the city," Mr Elwin said.
"I'm getting older, I turn 80 this year but by walking and being supported by wonderful tracks that people have developed around Sydney, it draws me outside to do things that are active."
SWEAT walkers say they've learned a lot about Sydney during their treks. As one walker said, "He's very knowledgeable about nature and goes the extra mile with his research to make each walk a great experience for all of us."
Heart Foundation Walking has more than 45,000 active walkers enrolled in the program across Australia. People can be part of a group by joining an existing group in their area or by starting their own group.
Each Heart Foundation Walking Group is led by a local volunteer called a Walk Organiser. Walk Organisers are the glue that holds walking groups together - they decide the route, times and days for the walks, act as the main point of contact for group members.
The Heart Foundation's Senior Advisor for Physical Activity, Elizabeth Calleja, congratulated the 2023 Golden Shoe Award winners.
"They were awarded the golden shoe because of their untiring service to the community," she said. "Walking continues to be something that empowers so many people - especially for those who may otherwise miss out on exercise and socialising with others. Heart Foundation Walking is Australia's largest free walking network.
"During the past 28 years, the number of people joining a Heart Foundation Walking group has skyrocketed. For some people, joining a Heart Foundation walking group has been a genuinely life-saving decision."
Walking for an average of 30 minutes or more a day can lower the risk of heart disease, stroke by 35 per cent and Type 2 diabetes by 40 per cent.
Golden Shoe Award winners will receive a special golden shoe pin, a certificate and a $250 VISA gift card.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
