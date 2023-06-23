St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
State MPs vote to freeze their pay for two years

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 23 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 4:30pm
Maryanne Stuart speaking on the bill in State Parliament. Picture NSW Parliament.
Maryanne Stuart speaking on the bill in State Parliament. Picture NSW Parliament.

Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart says legislation to freeze the pay of parliamentarians in NSW for two years is "'smart, practical and sensible".

