Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart says legislation to freeze the pay of parliamentarians in NSW for two years is "'smart, practical and sensible".
The bill, which was a Labor election promise, is designed to achieve savings that can be used to help fund a proposed 4.5 per cent (comprising a 4 per cent pay rise and 0.5 per cent superannuation increase) for NSW public sector workers.
The legislation was introduced on June 21 and passed through the lower house without opposition.
Ms Stuart, who was among speakers, said MPs were "compensated fairly, particularly when compared with the wages of public servants like nurses and teachers".
"If a pay freeze for members of Parliament helps provide a much-needed wage increase for public servants like teachers and nurses, then bring it on," she said.
"We are elected to this place to serve our community and the people of NSW.
"We are not elected to this place to serve our own self-interest...I am fully supportive of the bill, and I believe there would be many NSW residents who would feel the same way."
The bill has the effect of freezing the basic salary of MPs at the amount that was determined by the remunerations tribunal last year until 30 June 2025.
A private member's base salary is $172,576.
The bill does not impact the tribunal's annual determinations regarding additional entitlements, including the electoral allowance, the communications allowance, the general travel allowance, the Sydney allowance and the equipment, services and facilities allowance.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
