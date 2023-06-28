St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Education
Education

TAFE NSW Loftus student represents the campus in WorldSkills 2023

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated June 29 2023 - 9:09am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TAFE NSW Loftus student Braithen Vella will showcase his sweet skills at a national competition. Picture by Chris Lane
TAFE NSW Loftus student Braithen Vella will showcase his sweet skills at a national competition. Picture by Chris Lane

Braithen Vella's love for cooking began at age 12, when he started to bake birthday cakes for his siblings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.