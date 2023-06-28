Braithen Vella's love for cooking began at age 12, when he started to bake birthday cakes for his siblings.
Five years later, he is preparing to go up against some of the best cookery competitors from across Australia.
The Engadine aspiring chef is a student at TAFE NSW Loftus, where he has been refining his craft to take part in the WorldSkills National Competition in Melbourne form August 17-19.
WorldSkills is a social enterprise that partners with government, TAFE and industry to encourage young people to take up a trade and pursue excellence in it.
The international comp is the culmination of that pursuit, with more than 1000 young competitors from more than 50 countries, uniting for some friendly competition.
Braithen said he was excited about not only showcasing his cookery skills, but getting the chance to network with industry representatives. He has been guided by his mentor at Loftus, Julie Webster.
"Since being invited to compete in the nationals, I have been training twice weekly with my TAFE teachers to refine my module dishes for the three days," Braithen said.
Braithen and other aspiring chefs will put their talents to the test in a series of high-pressure events designed to showcase their skills.
Over 55 skills will be represented at the event, including cyber-security, plumbing, baking, automotive mechanics.
Competitors who are crowned the best in their field at the national championships have the chance to be selected for the 'Skillaroos' national team, who will represent Australia at the 2024 WorldSkills competition in Lyon, France.
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.