'Emerging' from lockdown a suggested theme in 2023 Sutherland Shire Literary Competition

By Murray Trembath
Updated June 22 2023 - 11:49am, first published 11:30am
Writers in shire literary competition to shed light on how lockdown affected their creativity
Entrants in this year's Sutherland Shire Literary Competition are being invited to consider writing about how their creative work may have been affected by lockdown during the pandemic.

