Writers in shire literary competition to shed light on how lockdown affected their creativity

Entrants in this year's Sutherland Shire Literary Competition are being invited to consider writing about how their creative work may have been affected by lockdown during the pandemic.
The theme of Emerging is offered as an option in the 2023 Sutherland Shire Council competition.
"In recent times, many people worldwide had to endure some form of lockdown," the council says.
"In Sutherland Shire, a part of greater Sydney, this changed everyone's day-to-day existence overnight.
"For some, creativity blossomed in the spaces between our usual busy lives.
"For others, inspiration was hard to draw from the walls we needed to stay behind.
"Many of us found solace from isolation by exploring the natural environment of fresh waterways, lush bushland and coastal beauty. New growth, a stark sense of time and place, and change.
"This year we are asking writers to consider what's been emerging in their creative work in recent times.
The competition is open to all Australian residents aged 18 years and above.
Prizes of $1000 and $500 will be awarded for short story and poetry writing overall as well as by local writers.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said he was pleased to see the competition return this year, saying that it continued to grow in profile and popularity among aspiring writers across the country.
"This is a competition which continues to go from strength to strength, and has provided an amazing creative outlet for local writers to put their creative talents to the test against top short story writers and poets from all around Australia," he said.
"Council is committed to fostering a creative community that celebrates culture and diversity, and we know that this competition provides a fantastic outlet to not only uncover some wonderful local wordsmiths, but also to inspire a greater appreciation for literature and reading across the wider community."
Entries will be accepted until 11.59pm on Monday July 31.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
