Police use targeted text alerts in effort to locate boy, 12, last seen at Jannali

Police have employed the geo-targeting SMS alert system as part of their efforts to locate a 12-year-old boy who was last seen at Jannali on Friday morning.
This involves text messages being sent to people within the area of a high-risk missing person's last known location in the hope some can provide real-time information to ensure a missing person is located safely.
A police statement said Cobey Clarke was seen in Bindea Street about 8.30am on Friday.
"When he could not be located or contacted, police were notified and officers from Sutherland Shire Police Area Command commenced inquiries into his whereabouts," the statement said.
"Police and family hold concerns for Cobey's welfare due to his young age.
"He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 150cm tall, of a medium build and brown hair.
"Cobey was last seen wearing a white Nike jumper, blue shorts, white shoes and carrying a black backpack and a black skateboard with green wheels.
"He is known to frequent the Miranda, Menai, Turella, Rockdale and Jannali areas.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to contact Sutherland Shire police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.