Police use targeted text alerts in effort to locate boy, 12, last seen at Jannali

Updated February 18 2024 - 8:27am, first published 8:18am
Cobey Clarke was seen in Bindea Street, Jannali about 8.30am on Friday. Picture supplied by NSW Police
Police have employed the geo-targeting SMS alert system as part of their efforts to locate a 12-year-old boy who was last seen at Jannali on Friday morning.

