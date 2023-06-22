The closure of two big brand businesses standing side by side in Cronulla mall is not all bad news.
Women's clothing and accessories store Cotton On has joined Berkelouw Books in departing the mall, although sister shop Cotton On Body continues to operate further along the strip.
The vacant premises will be filled by Rip Curl, the Australian-born retailer of wetsuits and other boardwear, plus surfing products and accessories.
At present Rip Curl has a small shop at the southern end of the mall.
Cronulla Chamber of Commerce Mark Aprilovic said Rip Curl was planning "a mega-store".
Mr Aprilovic said there would "always be businesses coming and going in Cronulla".
"There's plenty of good things happening for business, such as the Cronulla Jazz & Blues Festival, which was a big success," he said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.