During the final week of school before the holidays mark the end of Term 2, NSW public school students are showcasing what they have learnt through movement, song and dance.
At Tharawal Public School, it was a timely moment to display talents on stage, in light of NAIDOC Week celebrations (July 2-9).
The primary school at Illawong marked an unveiling of a new Acknowledgement of Country, composed by the school's Aboriginal students, affectionately known as the 'Deadly Kids.'
This initiative was made possible with the guidance and support of Aunty Calita Murray and Aunty Olivia Patten. It was an opportunity to celebrate the school's Aboriginal heritage.
There was a smoking ceremony performed by Aboriginal Elder Uncle Dean Kelly, who payed homage to the ancestors and spirits of the land.
All pupils also united in performance to sing a song in the Dharawal language, showing their commitment to language preservation and revitilisation.
Acting Principal Yvette Hopper, said the event encapsulated the spirit of reconciliation and inclusivity.
"By uniting students, parents, staff, and community members in a vibrant display of Aboriginal culture, the event not only showcases the talent of the Deadly Kids but also highlights the school's commitment to fostering cultural diversity and language preservation," she said.
"This momentous occasion will create a lasting impact, deepening the understanding and appreciation of Aboriginal heritage within the school and beyond."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
