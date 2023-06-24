Work begins on Olds Park Skate Park and Netball Court Precinct

Works has stated on the construction of Georges River Council's $4.2 million Olds Park Skate Park and Netball Courts precinct.
Works will include the demolition of the existing facilities and the creation of a new active recreation zone.
The project includes the reconfiguration of the netball courts and construction of a new skate pak to replace the old skate park in Penshurst was constructed in the late 1970s and only included a skate bowl and two ramps.
Features will include a flowy street-style skate park, three netball courts with senior and junior goalposts, two netball/basketball multi courts, bike and skateboard repair stations, and shaded seating areas.
Georges River Council received $1 million towards the project under the NSW Government's Greater Cities Sport Facility Fund,
In early 2018, former councillor Sandy Grekas tabled petitions from two local boys Riley Allison and Joshua Esber calling for a skate-park.
At the time, Riley and Joshua told the council they had to travel as far as Helensburgh and Greenhills Beach in Sutherland Shire to find a good skate park.
Notification of construction has been distributed to surrounding residents, sporting clubs and the community through letterbox drops and site signage.
Alternative sporting venues have been offered to netball by Council's Programming and Operations Team to mitigate impact for the remaining period of the 2023 season.
The construction will enable the utilisation of a significant state of the art sporting and community recreation facility in 2024.
There will be no public access to the current netball courts and skatepark areas during construction.
Work will be carried out Monday to Friday between 7.00am and 6.00pm and on Saturdays between 8.00am and 1.00pm (if required).
Georges River mayor, Nick Katris said, "It is great to hear that work to develop a fantastic, new, state of the art recreation zone in Olds Park is to begin in June. This is a great addition to our community and will be a fantastic place for community members to come and get active.
"I know our community will be patient with this construction stage because the newfacilities coming are going to be worth the brief disruption."
To find out more, visit Georges River Council - Olds Park Skate Park and Netball Courts Precinct (nsw.gov.au)
