St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Education
Schools

Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School and Miranda Public School celebrate 100 Days of Kindy in 2023

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated July 28 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emerson, Ava, Daniel, Monty, Amelia and Jeremiah celebrate 100 Days of Kindy at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School Miranda. Picture by John Veage
Emerson, Ava, Daniel, Monty, Amelia and Jeremiah celebrate 100 Days of Kindy at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School Miranda. Picture by John Veage

It was all about the number 100 at two primary schools in Sutherland Shire ahead of NSW Education Week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.