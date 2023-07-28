It was all about the number 100 at two primary schools in Sutherland Shire ahead of NSW Education Week.
Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic and Miranda Public School got into the spirit by dressing up on Friday, showcasing a fun way to embrace learning.
100 Days of School is a longstanding tradition in US, where students celebrate skills in being able to count to 100. In Australia, schools put a creative spin on the event, with some dressing up as 'spring chickens' to symbolise youth and growth, while others channel older and wiser versions of themselves.
At Our Lady primary school, children donned grey wigs, glasses, cardigans and bow ties for their theme - dressing up as 100-year-olds on July 28. Teacher Matilda Raper said the day was all about sharing how far pupils have come.
"It's amazing to see the progression in Kindy," she said. "Their independence has grown and we like to celebrate all they have achieved in their first 100 days of school."
A notable part of 100 days of learning has been the implementation of the new K-2 syllabus. Teachers also take the opportunity to take pupils through interactive and enjoyable activities centred around the number 100.
"Teachers have been asking for a new syllabus," Ms Raper said. "It teaches foundations and there is a lot of play based learning, which is so important in Kindergarten. We love teaching it - it's collaborative with other schools so it's been fantastic to share ideas."
At Miranda Public, the theme of 100 Days of Kindy was also future-focused. 'One hundred days stronger and smarter: what do you want to be when you grow up?' was the inspiration for its dress-up, with parents and grandparents invited to see the displays of costume creativity.
Assistant Principal Kellie Shields said the school has hosted the event for the past three years.
"This year it's also about combining the day with our special visitors - grandparents so they can share their knowledge, engage in activities and talk about what they learnt at school and how it helped them grow up," she said.
"It's also a great opportunity for our P&C to put on a morning tea where families can sit together and have lunch with the kids."
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.