19 Cleveland Place, Bonnet Bay

By Sutherland House of the Week
June 28 2023 - 9:20am
Outstanding family lifestyle
5 BED | 3 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 19 Cleveland Place, Bonnet Bay
  • Auction: 5.30pm July 12
  • Agency: Highland
  • Contact: Sarah Street 0449 914 984 or Cameron Miller 0402 310 916
  • Inspect: By appointment

With five bedrooms, three levels, lots of space and many features, this beautifully presented home offers an outstanding family lifestyle.

