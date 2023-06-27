With five bedrooms, three levels, lots of space and many features, this beautifully presented home offers an outstanding family lifestyle.
"I believe this property's best features are its stunning bushland surrounds and outlook and the multiple living and entertaining options including a large cinema-games room on the lower ground level," said agent Sarah Street
"The property is located peacefully in a family friendly neighbourhood, near reputable schools, sporting grounds and a boat ramp [making it] a perfect spot away from the hustle and bustle of the more city-centric Sutherland Shire suburbs."
With all this space and this great location, "I believe this home would best suit growing families and upsizers."
The layout presents an open plan living and dining area. The kitchen is spacious and offers plentiful storage along with a butler's pantry. Best of all it has direct balcony access and spectacular views.
The main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and a stylish ensuite, while the other bedrooms each have a built-in robe.
Meanwhile the outdoor space is just as impressive. The entertaining areas include a large balcony and a covered area leading to the expansive backyard with a spa, an in-ground swimming pool and established gardens.
