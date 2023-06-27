St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
253 Attunga Road, Yowie Bay

By Prestige Property
June 28 2023 - 9:15am
Living and entertaining
4 BED | 4 BATH | 4 CAR

  • 253 Attunga Road, Yowie Bay
  • Price: Contact agent
  • Agent: Abode Property
  • Contact: Dax De Traubenberg 0408 210 284
  • Inspect: 12.30-1pm Saturday

This property's best features include "the triple aspect uninterrupted water views, easy access to the waterfront facilities and of course the boathouse," said agent Dax De Traubenberg.

