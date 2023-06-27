This property's best features include "the triple aspect uninterrupted water views, easy access to the waterfront facilities and of course the boathouse," said agent Dax De Traubenberg.
Additionally "the property itself features a sublime floorplan with everyday living and entertaining in mind. Offering glistening views of Yowie Bay, this impressive deep waterfront home presents a prized lifestyle opportunity for family living and entertaining."
As such, this home would be very suitable for "families of course, but also water enthusiasts. This home has a jetty, pontoon and slipway."
Offered for the first time in almost 20 years, the block is approximately 910.5 square metres.
Outdoors you'll find manicured gardens, a sparkling pool, heated spa and multiple outdoor entertaining areas lead to the waters edge.
Meanwhile indoors, the deluxe kitchen enjoys oversized stone benchtops and quality appliances, along with those uninterrupted views of the bay from the kitchen and the main living space.
The main bedroom also provides expansive views and a private balcony, along with an ensuite and a walk-in robe. There are three further bedrooms and a separate study, plus the home has solar panels and ducted air-conditioning throughout.
There's also an oversized double garage, a double carport, and a workshop area located below the garage.
