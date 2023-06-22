St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Doggy day care centre reopens in correct zoning at Caringbah after being forced to close at Gymea

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 23 2023 - 8:25am, first published 6:59am
Declan Ambrose with Tiggy the Groodle at the new doggy day care centre in Caringbah. Picture by John Veage
A doggy day care centre, which was shut down by Sutherland Shire Council earlier this year because it was not operating in the correct zone, has a new home at Caringbah.

Local News

