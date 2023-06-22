A doggy day care centre, which was shut down by Sutherland Shire Council earlier this year because it was not operating in the correct zone, has a new home at Caringbah.
Declan Ambrose and his partner Sarah have re-established their Off the Bone business in a warehouse, with inside and outside areas, in Woodfield Boulevarde.
The new location is in an industrial zone, where such a business is permitted to operate.
The previous location at Gymea was a B2 residential zone.
"Thanks to the community support, we were able to find a landlord willing to give us a go," Mr Ambrose said.
The couple are hosting a community event / open day on Sunday, June 25, at the new premises, with 11 local small pet businesses attending and having stalls.
They include the Sutherland Shire Council Animal Shelter and VSOS (Veterinary Specialists of Sydney).
"We will be also be raising money on the day through raffles for the animal shelter and RSPCA NSW," Mr Ambrose said.
The event will be held from 9am - 2.30pm at Unit 1 / 86 Woodfield Boulevarde, Caringbah.
Participating businesses include
Mr Ambrose said the first 50 people to attend would receive a "free goodies bag" with over $50 of samples and gifts, plus a free coffee voucher to spend on the day.
A Facebook post says, "This a dog friendly event," he said. "Dogs are welcome, however must remain on leash at all times and in control of their owners.
"Aggression will not be tolerated. We kindly ask you to leave your pet at home if they do not cope well in crowds or locations with other dogs on leash. All owners have a responsibilty to care for and clean up after their pet on the day."
