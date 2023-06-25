Rocky Pitarelli was devastated at having to close Caruso's Italian restaurant at Gymea this year, but his wife Kerrin allowed him little time to grieve.
"She quickly snapped me out of the blues, as every good woman knows how to do," he said. "She yelled at me and told me to stop being such a baby". Now, Rocky and his team are back in a new Italian cafe at Kirrawee.
Mama's Cuccina has opened in the shop previously occupied by Howling Forest cafe in Oak Road, across from the train station.
"Basically it's in our blood," Mr Pitarelli said. "Hospitality is something that we have done all our life.
"We came out of Caruso's with half a plan to try and keep all our teams of chefs and waiters employed one way or another because they were family to us.
"So we hit the street festivals. We sold Irish sausages to the Irish, lemonade to the Lebanese for the end of Ramadan and Italian sausages at a Club Marconi festival.
"We took private catering jobs, just kept everyone together while we worked out some sort of strategy.
"When Howling Forest fell over, we thought, 'It's half the size of Caruso's - 60 seats instead of 115 - the overheads would be ok...' "
Open seven days a week for breakfast, brunch and lunch, the cafe has Italian influences with "very European style breakfast plates - not the bacon and eggs thing - using mozzarella sticks, arancini, prosciutto and salamis".
"Our rice pudding breakfast risotto with stewed apples is a nice start to a cold winter's morning," Mr Pitarelli said.
"We have introduced a make-your- own panini bar - you tell us what you like and we will create your masterpiece."
Mr Pitarelli said their plans include "making it pretty much like Mum's house and how we grew up, with pasta making and art classes and a lot of home catering"
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
