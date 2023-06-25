St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Caruso's team return with a new cafe at Kirrawee after some strong words from 'a good woman' to husband

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 26 2023 - 9:25am, first published 9:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Caruso's team, Antonio Monosi (left), Brett Sloan, Rocky Pitarelli, Yvette Tantoy and Sushma at Mama's Cuccina. Picture by Chris Lane
Former Caruso's team, Antonio Monosi (left), Brett Sloan, Rocky Pitarelli, Yvette Tantoy and Sushma at Mama's Cuccina. Picture by Chris Lane

Rocky Pitarelli was devastated at having to close Caruso's Italian restaurant at Gymea this year, but his wife Kerrin allowed him little time to grieve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.