Dwell development in Sutherland - incorporating apartments and heritage home - nears completion

By Murray Trembath
June 23 2023 - 1:00pm
The Dwell development in Flora Street, Sutherland is approaching completion. Picture by John Veage
There is something new and something old in a development at Sutherland, which comprises a seven-storey apartment block alongside a heritage-listed home that is being renovated.

