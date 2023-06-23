There is something new and something old in a development at Sutherland, which comprises a seven-storey apartment block alongside a heritage-listed home that is being renovated.
Half of the 47 one, two and three bedroom apartments in the project named Dwell have been sold off the plan.
The house, which was built about 1917 and named Wallales, has not yet been released to the market.
The project at 110-116 Flora Street is about two months from completion.
It was initiated in 2018 by prominent Sutherland Shire developer Sammut Group, but was later on-sold to developer Altitude NSW.
Luke Barbuto, head of project marketing for Highland, said the off-the-plan apartments were placed on the market about 18 months ago.
"It's a very good result to have 50 per cent sold before completion," he said.
"They are a luxury offering for Sutherland, designed specifically for downsizers with all oversized apartments, facing either north, north-east or north-west, and a swimming pool."
Remaining one bedroom residences are priced from $640,000, two bedrooms from $900,000 and three bedrooms from $1.3 million.
The highest price paid so far $1.55 million. Penthouses are priced at $1.75 million.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.