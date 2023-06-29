Ibis birds are causing a flock of bother at Cubbyhouse Preschool and Occasional Care Centre Menai, and staff are pretty pooped off.
The community based early learning centre is advocating for control measures, and say they are at breaking point because of the mess the birds, known widely as 'bin chickens', are causing.
Preschool Director Katherine Frankland, said the problem was worsening. "I've been fighting to get something done for about three years. It's relentless. They are multiplying, and fly in from the direction of the tip," she said.
"They usually get here at about 5pm and leave just after the sun comes up at about 7am. It's an ocean of them - about 500 come in droves to roost, and they leave poo and vomit everywhere. There's a big smell. It's disgusting. Our bins are locked so they aren't getting into any food."
Staff have been forking out up to $300 per week for pressure cleaning. "We pay for it ourselves but we are a non-profit service. We want our money to go to resources and educators," Ms Frankland said.
"In terms of financial viability, it's not sustainable. Do we take an educator off each day to pay for gardeners to clean every morning? We bought a pressure washer that an educator uses before the children go outside, but we can't do it every day. It's not their job.
"The amount spent on cleaning is almost one of our part-time educator wages. We want to keep our fees as low as we can. We don't want to hit families with bigger fees but the money has to come from somewhere. We are a high quality centre, exceeding in all our areas, and we are well-known within the community. We want to keep it that way."
The preschool also supports vulnerable children, including those from foster homes and children from child protection agencies. Ms Frankland said health and safety of children was being ignored.
"Our service is a referral point for vulnerable families, so we can't afford to keep paying for cleaning. We have babies who are crawling around. It's a massive health issue," she said.
"One ibis randomly died after falling from the sky onto our roof with a big thud. It could have landed on a child. I understand the birds can't be killed but we need a way to deter them from our space.
"The playgroup next door had to shut and move. We have gone to the council numerous times, but we just get the standard response that they're protected. We can trim trees but there is tree cover across our whole playground, so we would have to trim every branch. I don't think it would fix the problem because they sit along the fence anyway."
A Sutherland Shire Council spokesman said it had previously consulted with representatives of the preschool about their concerns, having last been in discussions with the centre in September 2022.
"Following initial discussions, council conducted a detailed inspection of waste management practices in surrounding areas, including parks and shopping centres, to ensure that there was minimal opportunity for ibises to feed from bins," he said.
"Council staff provided advice on how management at the centre could apply to have trees on their property pruned to reduce the opportunities for roosting, but council is yet to receive any request for this to be conducted.
"Like all native species, the Australian White Ibis is a protected species in NSW, with limited options for council to take a more proactive approach in managing local populations and their impact upon our urban environment."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
