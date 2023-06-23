Georges River 16ft Sailing Club to be given 'Mediterranean look and feel'

Georges River 16ft Sailing Club will be given "a Mediterranean look and feel" in a transformation to take place over the next 12 months.
Illawarra Catholic Club (ICC), which trades as Club Central Hurstville and Menai, took control of the sailing club in an amalgamation in November 2022.
A pictorial display of the proposed "revitalisation" of the sailing club has been put on display for members.
"With a Mediterranean look and feel, the club will have a bright and inviting entry, function spaces with panoramic views of the bay and community seating intended to activate the foreshore," the display board says.
"Development scheduled to take place 2023-24."
The display includes photos of a new outdoor balcony overlooking the bay, which was foreshadowed when the amalgamation was first mooted.
There is also a much more modern lounge area and curved concrete bleacher seating outside around the bottom of the building.
