St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

New Hurstville Golf Clubhouse opens

June 25 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new $2.5 million Hurstville Golf Clubhouse at Peakhurst
The new $2.5 million Hurstville Golf Clubhouse at Peakhurst

Georges River Mayor Nick Katris officially opened the new $2.5 million Hurstville Golf Clubhouse at Peakhurst on Friday, 16 June.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.