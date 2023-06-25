New Hurstville Golf Clubhouse opens

Georges River Mayor Nick Katris officially opened the new $2.5 million Hurstville Golf Clubhouse at Peakhurst on Friday, 16 June.
The clubhouse has been modernised with a new function room, a balcony, pro shop, changing rooms, amenities, meeting room, office and space for storing and charging golf carts.
Oatley MP, Mark Coure, was a strong advocate in obtaining the $2.2 million that allowed for the construction of the new clubhouse.
An additional $400,000 was also provided by the Hurstville Golf Club for the project.
The opening event was also the annual Mayoral Golf Day, a fundraiser to support St George Sutherland Medical Research Foundation.
The Mayoral Golf Day raises funds for medical research and was started 20 years ago by former Georges River mayor, Kevin Greene who in the recent King's Birthday Honours was appointed as a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for his significant service to the Parliament of NSW, to local government and to the community.
Georges River mayor Nick Katris acknowledged and thanked all those involved from Hurstville Golf Club project co-ordination including Weidlich Golf Design, Flemming Contracting and Council staff.
"It is wonderful to have this major facility in the Georges River area, I know the Golf Club members are really enjoying it and the team are finding it a lot easier to service members and visitors," he said.
Golf has been played at the Hurstville Golf Course since the 1960s when it opened as a nine-hole facility. The course was first extended to fifteen holes in the 1970swhen the waste dump closed and then by 1987 it became a full eighteen holes.
