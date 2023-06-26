St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Sutherland Shire Business Chambers (SSBC) hosts successful Shark Dive event

EK
By Eva Kolimar
June 26 2023 - 1:00pm
Sutherland Shire Business Chamber hosted an event in June that celebrated and supported local entrepreneurs. Picture supplied
The Sutherland Shire Business Chamber (SSBC) hosted its inaugural Shark Dive breakfast recently at Cronulla RSL, supported by major event partner Southern Sydney Innovation Network.

