The Sutherland Shire Business Chamber (SSBC) hosted its inaugural Shark Dive breakfast recently at Cronulla RSL, supported by major event partner Southern Sydney Innovation Network.
The event aimed to celebrate innovation and entrepreneurs with the shire, shining a spotlight on their achievements and fostering a supportive environment for businesses to thrive.
The breakfast attracted more than 100 guests, including Sutherland Mayor Carmelo Pesce and councillors Leanne Farmer and Laura Cowell. Attendees applauded the SSBC for its efforts in supporting local economic growth and entrepreneurial endeavours.
The event featured a line-up of accomplished entrepreneurs, dubbed 'The Sharks', who shared their success stories and offered their top tips for aspiring business owners.
The panel included Lisa Andrews, the Chief Executive of Wavia and international faculty for Singularity University; Garth Young, a Director of VentureCrowd and Co-Founder of InFlight Logistics Services; Samea Maakrun, Founder and Director of Sasy N Savy and Nurtured Tours; and Nick Holden, Founder and Director of Contour3D and Director of Innovations and Enterprise of Modular Walls.
These industry leaders delivered invaluable insights to three shire-based contestants, enriching their entrepreneurial journey.
The three contestants were Natalie Hennessy from The Sydney Studio Group, who claimed the major prize; the creative duo Kyle Stewart and Jena Luhrmann from Mewse, who won the People's Choice award; and runner up Julia Baker from Daycare Digital.
The competition provided these contestants with a platform for enhanced brand awareness, expert advice, valuable insights and invaluable networking opportunities.
Partner, Southern Sydney Innovation Network organised a day of pitch training for the contestants at Nandin Innovation Centre at ANSTO, sponsored a group of tertiary students and emerging business leaders to attend the event and provided the major prize.
Major event sponsor was Web Bird Digital, and Sutherland Shire Council donated the People's Choice Award.
