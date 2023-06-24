Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from Sutherland Shire, who may have travelled to the Blue Mountains.
Christine Dyson, 38, was last seen at a hospital on Kareena Road, Caringbah about 9.40am on Friday June 23.
When she could not be contacted or located, she was reported missing to officers at Sutherland Shire Police Area Command who commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Police hold concerns for Christine's welfare due to her medical conditions.
Christine is described as being of Caucasian appearance, fair complexion, about 160cm-165cm tall, of very thin build, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper and black pants.
Police believe Christine may be in Leura in the Blue Mountains area.
Anyone with information into Christine's whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
