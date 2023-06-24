St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Public assistance sought over woman missing from Sutherland Shire

Updated June 25 2023 - 7:29am, first published 7:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Dyson was last seen at a hospital on Kareena Road, Caringbah about 9.40am on Friday June 23. Picture NSW Police
Christine Dyson was last seen at a hospital on Kareena Road, Caringbah about 9.40am on Friday June 23. Picture NSW Police

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from Sutherland Shire, who may have travelled to the Blue Mountains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.