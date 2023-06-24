More than 1.7 million drivers will be eligible to have a demerit point scrubbed from their licence record under a state government trial which aims to encourage safer driving.
The trial will start six months earlier than flagged.
Drivers who have maintained a clean record since January 17 this year will need to continue that spotless behaviour until January 17 next year to qualify to have a demerit point removed from their record.
The scheme, which was promised at the state election, was originally slated to start on July 1.
Transport for NSW will take a 'snapshot' of the demerit point register as it stood on January 17 this year - the day the initiative was announced - to identify all unrestricted and professional licence holders with active demerit points recorded against them.
Under the 12-month trial, eligible motorists who have at least one demerit point on their record from January 17 but remain offence-free for 12 months to January 17, 2024, will have one demerit point removed from their driving record. It normally takes three years for a demerit point to be expunged.
It is expected to take about three months to finalise offences, so eligible driver will start seeing one demerit point removed from their records starting in mid-April 2024.
Learner and provisional licence holders are not included in the trial given they are subject to strict conditions of the Graduated Licensing Scheme.
Premier Chris Minns, said the trial was aimed at reducing the road toll and rewarding safe driving.
"We hope it gives drivers that little bit of extra incentive to achieve a spotless record," he said.
"It's time we put safety back at the centre of our road rules, not revenue raising."
Minister for Roads, John Graham, said, "Drivers in NSW are very much used to the stick approach, so this demerit trial is an important carrot for them to maintain a clean record over a 12-month period to the benefit of all motorists, pedestrians, and communities".
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
