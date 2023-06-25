A dramatic late equaliser from the St George side saw Manly United left heartbroken after they salvaged a 1-1 draw at Penshurst Park on Saturday night.
It was a game of few chances but when Manly's Bruno Mendes scored it looked to be the winner early in the second half.
However, just when they thought they were safe and in the fourth minute of additional time, City snatched a point through substitute Presley Ortiz.
Manly just managed to hold out St George City until the half time break.
City pressed forward after the break putting a shot over the bar in the 51st minute however, just seconds later, United turned the game on its head by opening the scoring.
The hosts then started their pursuit for an equaliser and almost found it in the 69th minute.
Substitute Ortiz made room for a powerful curling shot that looked destined for the top right corner but for an exceptional reaction stop from goalkeeper Kaye.
Eight minutes later, St George streamed forward again with Paolo Mitry volleying over the bar from the middle of the box.
As the clock ticked down the glovework of Saints keeper Kenny was tested deep into the stoppage time but he snatched the ball and launched it down the other end falling at the feet of Ortiz who slid an accurate shot into the bottom left corner for an important goal.
At Rockdale, the Wollongong Wolves meant business when they turned up hungry with a convincing 4-0 win at the Ilinden Sports Centre on Sunday.
The visitors took control from the opening minute and it was former Ilinden player Chris McStay who opened the scoring and then set up Lachlan Scott for the second after a powerful run down the right wing.
Takumi Ofunka then stunned the crowd when curling home a remarkable free-kick from an acute angle to demolish Rockdale's hopes.
Jake Trew bundled in a fourth in the 55th minute in a masterful display by the Wollongong outfit.
Rockdale's Brayden Sorge assumed the captain's role with the absence of leading goalscorer Alec Urosevski through suspension.
There was little to cheer for Rockdale after being comprehensively beaten on the day leaving Wolves' coach, David Carney to say It was an excellent performance to come away from Rockdale winners.
Rockdale's assistant coach Vedran Jaganjac said Wollongong played physical football which they had a hard time dealing with.
"Credit to Wolves, they came here hungry and won every second ball and fully deserved to walk away with the points-we need to pick ourselves up and go again."
