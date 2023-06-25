St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Rockdale hammered as Saints draw

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated June 26 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It was a game of few chances but Uniteds Brazilian talisman Bruno Mendes scored what looked to be the winner before St George hit back in extra time.Picture John Veage
It was a game of few chances but Uniteds Brazilian talisman Bruno Mendes scored what looked to be the winner before St George hit back in extra time.Picture John Veage

A dramatic late equaliser from the St George side saw Manly United left heartbroken after they salvaged a 1-1 draw at Penshurst Park on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.