Comm Games youth team

Last week the Australian athletics team for the Commonwealth Games Youth was announced and two girls, one from the Shire and one from St George were among the chosen few.
Ever improving high-jumper Izzy Louison-Roe and hurdle sensation Jasynta Lampret impressed the selectors with their respective performances last summer and they forced their way into the small select squad.
St George Athletic Clubs Louison-Roe burst into national prominence with a performance at the Sydney Track Classic in March that shocked everyone, herself included, when she lept a personal best 1.84cm to finish 2nd behind the legendary Nicola Lauren Olyslagers (née McDermott) who set a meet record that day and who had previously finished 2nd at the Tokyo Olympics.
Izzy said making the Youth Commonwealth Games Team means so much.
"My first time in the Green and Gold is going to be awesome and I can't wait to get out there and do my absolute best for Australia.
"Super excited to be traveling to Trinidad with the team," she said.
"I can't wait."
As for Lampret, her rise has been even more stunning.
She has been competing since she was three, and was the very first athlete master coach Jacinta Doyle took on and as a child and through her junior track and field years, Lampret wasn't a superstar.
"I actually only won my first national medal last year in December. I guess because I always was small I just couldn't quite get there. I was always a finalist but never among the best ones.
"Then I started growing at 16, but as a younger person because I wasn't winning anything I didn't think I'd ever make it to an Australian team but now it's within reach."
Right now her targets are the 100m/200 hurdles, races Australia has a steep and storied history in.
The hurdling star, whose best is currently 13.49sec, sees the red tartan track at Sylvania Waters each day as her haven away from school.
"It's hard to try and describe being at the track. But to me it just is a release from all the stress of being in Year 12 and a teenager .
"The track is my happy place away from all that angst."
Right now, it's Jasynta who is in the spotlight though and both her and Lousion-Roe have great coaches, the right attitude and tremendous careers ahead of them.
