Its fair to say the Ben Hunt saga is now officially consuming the Dragons.
The club met with Ben and his management on Monday, where he shared the concerns and frustrations that led to his recent request for a release from his contract.
The Dragons then knocked back Ben Hunt's request for a release with the Queensland star told he would need to honour the remainder of his contract.
Dragons CEO Ryan Webb said the club listened to Ben's concerns and is committed to working with him throughout the remainder of his playing contract as both Ben and the club share a common goal of winning football games and building a successful football club.
Ben Hunt officially said he will continue to work alongside the club and now focus on the game against the Sharks this Thursday night.
The club believes they will retain Hunt for the remaining two-and-a-half years of the contract he signed In October- only time will tell.
Retaining Hunt is a necessity for a Dragons team trying to build under new coach Shane Flanagan , he is their only current Origin representative and finished third in the Dally M Medal rankings last year.
This destroys his hopes of joining the Broncos for the remainder of the year and then signing a long term deal with the Titans.
This all comes after a horror night at WIN Stadium on Friday night which brought Hunt back to earth from the high of Queensland's Origin success two days earlier.
Hunt had backed up for his club just 48 hours after helping Queensland wrap up a 2-0 series win at Suncorp Stadium but was unable to inspire his side as the Dragons slumped to a huge 48-18 loss to the Warriors.
Hunt said he had a couple of tough days and a couple of really good days last week.
"It's the rollercoaster of rugby league and it can bring you back down pretty quick.
"I was feeling alright coming into the game and I had done a fair bit of recovery stuff and mentally I was excited to get back to the group.
"It was Jack de Belin's 200th game and I was excited to get out for that but we tossed up a pretty embarrassing game." he said.
This week its the derby game against the Sharks at PointsBet on Thursday and Hunt will be playing.
