Rock legend Jimmy Barnes will lead a lineup of top talent when By the C returns to Cronulla on Sunday October 29.
The concert will once again be held in Don Lucas Reserve and tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.
The line-up includes The Living End, Birds of Tokyo, Pete Murray, Kasey Chambers, and Mahalia Barnes and the Soul Mates.
"This beachside festival event is the perfect place to gather with mates and family to kick back or rock out with these era-defining and iconic tracks, topped up with food trucks and a pop-up bar for the ultimate beachside experience," says a statement by promoter Zaccaria Concerts & Touring.
"The concert organisers have created a safe and inclusive environment, ensuring that all ages can enjoy this unforgettable experience.
"The crash of a drumkit, the thunder of a bass guitar, and waves of roaring music rolling over the crowd. This is real music."
Two shows, which are touring nationally, are coming to The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland in July.
They are Wil Anderson's Wiluminate, winner of the Best Of The Fest at the 2022 Sydney Comedy Festival, and the The Australian INXS Show, described as "Energetic, breathtaking and packed full of fun".
Wiluminate, on Saturday July 8, is described by The Sydney Morning Herald as "lightning in a bottle".
A Pavilion blurb says it is "a hilarious reflection on post-pandemic life and the outrageous world we inhabit. From intimate lockdown stories, memoir anecdotes, to political musings, nothing is off limit from this much-loved comedian".
The Australian INXS Show, on Friday July 21, is described as "a fully immersive rock experience featuring the songs which made INXS a household name.
"The show has captivated audiences worldwide from Dubai, India, Hawaii, Hong Kong, Japan to Bora Bora.
"Returning home for a 30-date Australia tour, the show features a fully authentic six piece line-up fronted by the incredible, Michael Hutchence-double Dellacoma Rio."
Tickets are on sale now at https://thepavilionarts.au/event/
Dorothy the Dinosaur will star in her own spectacular show at Club Central Hurstville on Monday, July 3.
Youngsters will be encouraged to stomp along with Dorothy as she leads the way through popular songs from her Wiggles pals, including Rock-A-Bye Your Bear, Hot Potato and Do The Propeller. She will be joined on stage by many of her Wiggly friends including Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus and Captain Feathersword.
Doors open at 9.30am. Show starts at 10am.
Tickets are on sale now from the club's website, clubcentralhurstville.com.au.
Splashers, Sutherland Leisure Centre's intensive learn to swim program will be on again during the coming school holidays. Expert instructors will help children gain confidence and develop essential water safety skills from Monday, July 3 to Friday, July 14.
Bookings are required and new swimmers are required to complete an assessment prior to enrolment.
The course costs $100 for daily 30-minute swimming lessons (between 9am and noon) for a one week program. Active Kids and First Lap vouchers are accepted.
For details call 8536 9777. The centre is at 1 Rawson Avenue, Sutherland.
A range of space-themed activities will feature at Sutherland Shire Libraries from Monday, July 3 to Friday, July 14. Included are storytime sessions, craft and interactive workshops.
Children aged under 10 must be accompanied by a parent-carer. Some bookings are required. For enquiries call 9710 0351.
Activities will be held at Caringbah, Engadine, Menai, Miranda, Sutherland and Sylvania library branches. Visit sutherlandshire.nsw.gov.au/schoolholidays for the program.
Hazelhurst Arts Centre invites budding artists to join them for a school holiday program exploring various artistic mediums from Tuesday, July 4 to Thursday, July 13. Bookings are required. NSW Creative Kids vouchers will be accepted but cannot be redeemed online.
Contact the admin team on 8536 5700 or visit the centre, located at 782 Kingsway, Gymea.
