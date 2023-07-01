St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

What's on in St George and Sutherland Shire: Jimmy Barnes and Dorothy the Dinosaur

July 1 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A previous By the C concert in Don Lucas Reserve. Picture by Simon Bennett
A previous By the C concert in Don Lucas Reserve. Picture by Simon Bennett

Jimmy Barnes By the C

Rock legend Jimmy Barnes will lead a lineup of top talent when By the C returns to Cronulla on Sunday October 29.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.