What's on in St George and Sutherland Shire: Jimmy Barnes and Dorothy the Dinosaur

Rock legend Jimmy Barnes will lead a lineup of top talent when By the C returns to Cronulla on Sunday October 29.
The concert will once again be held in Don Lucas Reserve and tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.
The line-up includes The Living End, Birds of Tokyo, Pete Murray, Kasey Chambers, and Mahalia Barnes and the Soul Mates.
"This beachside festival event is the perfect place to gather with mates and family to kick back or rock out with these era-defining and iconic tracks, topped up with food trucks and a pop-up bar for the ultimate beachside experience," says a statement by promoter Zaccaria Concerts & Touring.
"The concert organisers have created a safe and inclusive environment, ensuring that all ages can enjoy this unforgettable experience.
"The crash of a drumkit, the thunder of a bass guitar, and waves of roaring music rolling over the crowd. This is real music."
Two shows, which are touring nationally, are coming to The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland in July.
They are Wil Anderson's Wiluminate, winner of the Best Of The Fest at the 2022 Sydney Comedy Festival, and the The Australian INXS Show, described as "Energetic, breathtaking and packed full of fun".
Wiluminate, on Saturday July 8, is described by The Sydney Morning Herald as "lightning in a bottle".
A Pavilion blurb says it is "a hilarious reflection on post-pandemic life and the outrageous world we inhabit. From intimate lockdown stories, memoir anecdotes, to political musings, nothing is off limit from this much-loved comedian".
The Australian INXS Show, on Friday July 21, is described as "a fully immersive rock experience featuring the songs which made INXS a household name.
"The show has captivated audiences worldwide from Dubai, India, Hawaii, Hong Kong, Japan to Bora Bora.
"Returning home for a 30-date Australia tour, the show features a fully authentic six piece line-up fronted by the incredible, Michael Hutchence-double Dellacoma Rio."
Tickets are on sale now at https://thepavilionarts.au/event/
Dorothy the Dinosaur will star in her own spectacular show at Club Central Hurstville on Monday, July 3.
Youngsters will be encouraged to Romp-Bomp-A-Stomp along with Dorothy as she leads the way through a host of popular songs from her Wiggles pals, including Rock-A-Bye Your Bear, Hot Potato and Do The Propeller.
Dorothy will be joined on stage by many of her Wiggly friends including Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus and Captain Feathersword.
Doors open at 9.30am and the show will start at 10am.
Tickets are on sale now from the club's website, clubcentralhurstville.com.au.
The club is located at 2 Crofts Avenue, Hurstville.
A youth jewellery making workshop for NAIDOC Week will be held at Hurstville Museum and Gallery from 10.30am to 11.30am on Friday, July 7. Hosting the workshop will be Gomeroi woman and the creator of Mini Art Caitlin Trindall.
Young attendees, aged six to 12, will create their own keyring and necklace with natural resources, including native seeds and emu feathers, while learning about history, culture and the achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
Attendance is $8 per child and bookings are essential, via georgesriver.nsw.gov.au/Whats-On. Hurstville Museum and Gallery is located at 14 MacMahon Street, Hurstville.
Feel The Emotion, Feel The Heart, an exhibition featuring the work of students from Brushlovers Art Studio has opened at Hurstville Museum and Gallery's Dragon Lair Gallery.
It will be open to the public until July 23.
Brushlovers Art Studio offers intimate classes for school-aged children ranging from beginners to HSC visual art students. Their works are featured in the exhibition.
The works reflect the questions: Can I be myself? Am I as perfect as people think? Am I happy or unhappy? Students responded to how our well-being has been negatively impacted during the pandemic. Through mixed media, the young artists express their emotions and feelings closest to their heart.
Entry to the exhibition is free.
