A South Cronulla home, which was way ahead of its time with its minimalist design, has created a stir since being put on the market.
The mid-century "Stevens House" at 28 Darook Park Road was built by award winning architect and professor of architecture at UNSW Clive Stevens, who was heavily influenced by Walter Gropius, who had come out from Europe and gave a lecture to the architecture students.
The home has bay views from most rooms, with large panes of glass, geometric lines and a split-level open plan living, all characteristic of this period.
Upon seeing the property, Melissa Hatheier, from Matt Callaghan Property, contacted ABC TVs self-described "design nerd" Tim Ross.
"I knew this would appeal to him, and he might want to highlight the property on his Modernister socials," Ms Hatheier said.
"He has done that and is also performing one of his live shows at the property on Sunday 30th July at 4pm - details on his website."
The live show is already sold out.
Ms Hatheier said, "This home has a fabulous story behind it".
"Clive was heavily influenced by Harry Seidler and Walter Gropius, and drew up his plans for his family home and presented them to Sutherland Shire Council."
The conversation was said to have gone something like this:
"What is this?"
"A house''.
''It won't stand up..."
"Why would I design a home for myself which is going to fall down?''
With that, they stamped the plans and said, 'Well...it's on your head..."
Ms Hatheier said, "Due to the current resurgence in this era and thanks to Tim promoting the property, I have huge numbers through this property...and solid interest in a tricky market".
"Just goes to show that some character homes are still appreciated and that trailblazers like Clive and their work are recognised today."
