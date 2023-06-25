Un(contained) Festival lights up the heart of Kogarah

Thousands attended the 2023 Un(contained) Festival in Kogarah this weekend.
Presented by Georges River Council, Un[contained] featured immersive art installations, live performances, and food trucks over three nights at Kogarah Town Square, along Belgrave Street, Kogarah.
Artists this year included Aaron McGarry, Amy Claire Mills, Nathan Starchild, Curious Legends, UNSW Illuminate, Ox King, Darren Charlwood, Tim Andrew, Pulsing Heart and many more!
The event attracted more than 26,000 people in 2021 and was nominated for Best Arts Festival in the Australian Street Art Awards.
