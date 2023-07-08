St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Leader readers have their say on issues and events in Sutherland Shire

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 8 2023 - 11:56am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A jogger approaches the old wharf at Kurnell. Picture by Chris Lane
A jogger approaches the old wharf at Kurnell. Picture by Chris Lane

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Re the Leader report (June 28) about the cost of reinstating a ferry service between Kurnell and La Perouse, I must say I fully support the project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.