Re the Leader report (June 28) about the cost of reinstating a ferry service between Kurnell and La Perouse, I must say I fully support the project.
Regardless of the cost, it is long overdue. I don't remember travelling on the ferry that was there previously, but certainly remember visiting both La Perouse and Kurnell in my childhood as I still do today.
In combination with the new visitor centre at Kurnell, I see it as being a major attraction for tourists and residents alike reconciling our ancient and modern cultures.
For too long Kurnell, one of the most important places in our history, has been relatively inaccessible for tourists. If managed correctly the expense might prove to be worth it.
Re Miranda MP Eleni Petinos' expression of "deep love" for her electorate (Leader June 28), fair suk of the sav Eleni, who are you trying to kid? Aristotle would be turning in his grave. How naive do you think the "people of Miranda" are?
I would like to reply to the spokesman for Grays Point Dog Owners Action Group's letters to the editor in the Leader (21/12/22 and 28/6/23) and point out the facts of the matter.
For a start, his figures are skewed and do not reflect the true numbers.
Grays Point Soccer Club has over 600 plus members and the club's submission against the off-leash area was counted as only one contact.
The council's intention is that all areas of the shire have access to an off-leash area within five kilometres and Grays Point is served by the area at Kirrawee dog park.
As a long-term resident of the area and a regular user of the oval and surrounds, I can refute his claims to the occasional dog droppings. It is a daily occurrence.
Even after some of these dog lovers have picked up, they are too lazy to place the droppings in the bins supplied and you can find plastic bags left in a variety of places.
What the dog owners don't do on a regular basis is pick up after their pets, not just faeces, but sticks are left after Fido has tired of the throwing game and these sticks pose a safety risk to allowed users.
These actions and especially after heavy rain periods, do lead to damage to the field surfaces caused by larger dogs chasing sticks & balls.
When the fields are closed due to rain, the dog owners ignore same and send their dogs out to play.
What the spokesman chooses to ignore is that each and every dog owner is breaking current council regulations and could be fined on the spot.
I've seen people, both young and old, knocked over by excitable dogs roaming freely and also injuries that have led to bloody bandages, whilst the dog owner is calling for the dog to heel.
If they were on a lead as required, these incidents would not occur, but this action group flagrantly ignores the law.
These are facts and have been reported to the council and police. I congratulate the staff for their recommendation against Grays Point Oval as an off-leash area and the councillors for following said recommendation.
RAH of Oyster Bay (Leader Letters June 28) entertains the idea that off-leash dogs fetching a ball or a stick are causing significant damage to playing surfaces of parks and sporting fields, requiring time and money to repair.
I'll take a wild guess that you have never seen a playing field in the middle of winter after it has had dozens of players running, sliding and tackling on it every weekend, which costs hundreds of thousands of dollars per year of the shire's ratepayers' money to repair.
My dog doesn't cost the ratepayers hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.
In regard to the letter on dangers of wood heating during the winter months every year. Every so often, we are gassed out by strong noxious fumes from people burning what we can only assume is rubbish or poisonous treated timbers.
We are woken up wondering if our house is on fire and have to close all windows during the night, until the stink abates such that we can open them again. This means a night of sleeplessness.
We once had a slow combustion wood heater in Otford. We only used good quality hardwoods (not treated timbers) and when it was running, there was no visible smoke (only a heat ripple above the flue) and no odour to speak of.
Seems some ignorant people are still burning things they should not be. Council advise us that there is nothing they can do. I would however, ask council to put out an education program on this matter.
At last we have a mayor who thinks bats should be removed. There have been numerous letters about the bats at the Camilla Gardens and nothing has happened to get rid of them. I totally agree with our mayor Carmelo Pesce - get rid of the bats.
I am a stammerer and a friend of mine, who is a fellow stammerer, emailed me your incredible article "First-of-its-kind Orpheus study launches to tackle stutter". (Leader online June 6).
So many stutterers at one time or another have fantasised about the discovery of a pill that would curb stuttering. I applaud this study.
However I wish to mention that a few drug studies done in the US. and UK in the last 30 years have encouraged traditional speech therapy be utilised in conjunction with the drug treatments.
A comprehensive overview of the various speech therapies available worldwide can be found on the website of the non-profit Stuttering Foundation (www.StutteringHelp.org) , which also offers many free resources to stutterers of all ages.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
