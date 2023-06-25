The largest project in Australia in which rubber tyres are being recycled to help make road asphalt is beginning in St George and Sutherland Shire.
Willison Road in Carlton has already been upgraded, to be followed by Dudley Avenue, from Port Hacking Road to Saunders Bay Road, Caringbah South.
Eight of the 12 councils in SSROC (Southern Sydney Regional Organisation of Councils (SSROC), including Bayside and Sutherland Shire, are taking part in the project.
Boral has been engaged to provide 2000 tonnes of crumbed rubber asphalt (old rubber tyres recycled into a power-like form used in pavements) in a bid to improve and test the sustainability and longevity of local roads.
A street in each area will be paved initially to explore varying levels of crumb rubber in a range of asphalt mixes.
Over an initial 12-month period, the performance of each asphalt mix will be monitored in a range of applications and conditions to measure product benefits.
The project will generate comprehensive data.
It is hoped this will confirm research, which suggests crumbed rubber asphalt can potentially double the life of a road, making road maintenance more sustainable, reduce capital and operating expenditure by extending road life, and create a local market for old car and truck tyres by incorporating crumb rubber in bitumen.
Tim Richards, executive general manager, asphalt at Boral, said, "This is a huge-scale project that will drive benefits for the broader industry and governments of all levels as we look to better understand how recycled rubber asphalt can be tweaked for maximum performance".
"At Boral, we are committed to decarbonisation, and as part of this, we leverage our facilities to process recyclable materials such as construction waste, otherwise destined for landfill.
"It's promising to see councils drive initiatives that demonstrate the benefits of repurposing waste, such as creating new roads through recycled tyres.
"We are eager to find ways to maximise benefits to the community and on road projects through innovative construction materials and methods. We look forward to partnering with more local governments on projects such as these."
Crumbed rubber asphalt sees recycled rubber, traditionally in the form of a highly refined powder-like product but in this case wet blended prior to production, act as a binder in the construction of asphalt pavements.
The sustainable end product is significantly more durable and resilient than standard asphalt, with the rubber improving the standard properties of the bitumen component.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
