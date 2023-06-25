St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Largest project in Australia involving use of recycled tyres in road asphalt starts in St George and Shire

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 26 2023 - 11:00am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Willison Road in Carlton was the first street to be repaved in the project. Picture by John Veage
Willison Road in Carlton was the first street to be repaved in the project. Picture by John Veage

The largest project in Australia in which rubber tyres are being recycled to help make road asphalt is beginning in St George and Sutherland Shire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.