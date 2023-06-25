St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Power on display

John Veage
June 26 2023
June 26 2023 - 8:30am
Tim Tszyu said his next fight against Jermell Charlo will sort out who is the main man "I'm just under him ".Picture John Veage
Tim Tszyu destroyed Mexican Carlos Ocampo in a violent first round mauling, and he retained his WBO interim super-welterweight title with a spectacular victory at the Gold Coast Convention Centre last week.

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

