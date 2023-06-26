Child and family health was at the forefront at Ramsgate this week, with the announcement of an expansion to a NSW program.
NSW Health Minister Ryan Park was at Ramsgate Child and Family Health Clinic on June 26 as part of the Sustaining NSW Families nurse home visit program, which will now reach a greater number of families in need.
More vulnerable families with young children will be able to receive free support at home, thanks to another eight sites. It will be available at 17 sites across 14 local health districts.
Each team consists of a nurse coordinator, child and family health nurses, supported by a social worker and allied health professionals. Clinicians work in partnership with other service providers, including general practitioners and maternity care providers.
The rollout of the program is part of the NSW Government's commitment to give children the best start in life by focusing on their first 2000 days - up to age five - a critical time for physical, cognitive, social and emotional health.
Trained child and family health nurses work with families to provide regular assessments, tailored programs and referrals to other support services. Families who need extra help in the first two years of their child's life will have greater access to home visits from these nurses.
NSW Health Minister Ryan Park spoke about the success of the program at Ramsgate, within the South East Sydney Local Health District.
"We have been running the program at one of the original sites since 2011, and we have eight wonderful nurses who specialise in this area who provide the sustained home visiting from birth up until two years of age and provide that intensive support," he said.
"That team of specialised nurses are also supported by dietitians, speech therapists, occupational therapists, psychiatrists. We found that to be a very effective model here and many families have benefited from that program since its inception.
"We know that most of a child's brain structure will have developed by the age of five and what happens in their first 2000 days has a profound impact on the rest of their life."
The minister said the multi-million dollar program was a long-term investment. "It's also important to relieve the pressure on a health system further down the line when it becomes more challenging.," he said. "It will be a program that I'll be looking to invest more in as we go forward."
Child and Family Health Nurse for SESLHD, Johanna Power, said developing relationships with families was crucial, especially after COVID-19.
"Mainly the vulnerabilities we come across are complex mental health issues, isolation, and a lot are financially compromised," she said. "To have a program that can support them in the comfort of their own home, with our allied health team, is fabulous."
Penshurst mum Victoria Thorp gets support from the program for her 22-month-old son Vincent.
"It has been great for us. I don't have much in the way of family and friends support," she said.
"Jo has been coming into our house to monitor Vincent's growth. She helped me early on when I had trouble with feeding and settling. Vincent is a bit speech delayed so he's getting assessed. When you're tired as a mum the last thing you want to do is get dressed and leave the house."
Other key initiatives include health and development checks for four-year-olds in NSW preschool settings, expansion of the number of Aboriginal Child and Family Centres; expansion of the Digital Baby Book and expansion of Pregnancy Family Conferencing to more parents.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
