APA (NSW) Paramedics are continuing to put the pressure on the government by taking another stance in their ongoing campaign for "better on-the-job conditions".
Union members are pushing forward with industrial action in response to a provisional wage increase offer that paramedics say fails to increase real wages.
Since June 24 and until June 30, paramedics will refuse to enter patient billing information, refuse to report KPIs, and refuse to attend special events which would place their home station below minimum staffing levels.
They will take an additional 24-hour action from June 26-27, by refusing to respond to non-emergency patient transfer jobs that could be otherwise taken by Patient Transport Officers or private providers.
APA (NSW) President Chris Kastelan said there was no other choice other than to escalate action, in the face of "sorely disappointing provisional four per cent pay offer from the NSW Government."
"Paramedics made sure our communities were safe in the thick of an unprecedented pandemic, yet in real terms we're being paid less than we were in 2017," he said.
"How can we stay silent when the number the Minns Government is floating doesn't come even close to maintaining our real wages, let alone accounting for the massive increase in work paramedics have faced since COVID-19."
"We're now haemorrhaging great paramedics to other states. If QLD is offering $20,000 bonuses for new paramedics, but we can't even get a real pay rise, how can this government think it will retain the health workers it desperately needs?"
In 2022 there was the highest attrition numbers of NSW Paramedic numbers in more than a decade. With the current award lapsing on June 30, the union states it has not received a formal offer from NSW Health for a wage increase.
"The people of NSW are getting emergency ambulances slower than they did over a decade ago, and they're waiting for longer in bed block," Mr Kastelan said. "The system is in crisis, everything is going backwards.
"Considering this government was elected on promises of more regional specialist paramedics, a fair pay increase, and the increasing of Patient Transport Officers numbers, it's deeply disappointing that we haven't seen any of these implemented yet."
"We will continue to stand up for Paramedics and the NSW community until these absolutely critical changes are made."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
