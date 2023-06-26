St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Health
Health

Australian Paramedics Association (APA NSW) presses on with more industrial action

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated June 26 2023 - 11:31am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ambulance vehicles ramped up at St George Hospital. Picture supplied
Ambulance vehicles ramped up at St George Hospital. Picture supplied

APA (NSW) Paramedics are continuing to put the pressure on the government by taking another stance in their ongoing campaign for "better on-the-job conditions".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.