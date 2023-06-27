Sutherland Shire and other councils will not be able to meet state and federal government targets for reducing waste with present systems.
"Even with the highest efficiencies, progress in domestic waste collection and recovery will be impossible without major changes," shire mayor Carmelo Pesce said at this week's council meeting.
"These transitions will be expensive."
A mayoral minute reported on the Sydney Mayoral Summit on May 18, which was convened by Southern Sydney Regional Organisation of Councils (SSROC) on behalf of Resilient Sydney.
Shire council representatives included deputy mayor Carol Provan, the acting CEO, director planning and growth and manager waste services.
The council resolved at its meeting this week to call on the federal government to expedite bans on materials that cannot be recycled or recovered, and to increase extended producer responsibilities.
The council will also ask the state government lto invest the revenue from its waste levy towards council and industry initiatives, to set the waste levy at an appropriate level with realistic allocation and streamline planning approvals for infrastructure.
Cr Pesce's mayoral minute said, "Across Australia, people are asking for more ambitious action on climate change.
"Reducing waste and its impact on the environment is one of the key actions councils can take to lower our emissions.
"Across the Sydney metropolitan area, 55 per cent of household and commercial waste goes to landfill each year, resulting in loss of valuable resources, costing businesses and households more than $750 million in waste levies each year.
"Sydney councils must meet ambitious resource recovery and waste reduction targets, while also meeting the community's expectations for uninterrupted services and public health outcomes."
Cr Pesce said the time had long passed when councils collected rubbish and transported it to a landfill where it would slowly rot away.
" Providing viable waste services for the community is no longer solely an operational issue for Council staff to manage," he said.
"Industry-wide changes include a limited number of suppliers, a lack of processing infrastructure and a shortage of readily accessible waste collection and transfer sites.
"These changes present all Sydney councils with the prospects of rising costs, increasing truck movements and resource recovery rates that are static at best.
"Few options exist for increased efficiency or resource recovery improvements, or to reduce landfill.
"The original drivers of public health and hygiene have been supplemented by the need to reduce pollution, lower carbon emissions, and recover and re-use resources."
Cr Pesce said collecting waste was just part of the picture.
"Councils must make strategic decisions about where this waste will go," he said.
"The last 20 years have seen significant positive change.
"Recycling has been introduced for glass, hard plastics, paper and cardboard. There are separate collections for mattresses, electronic waste, tyres, clothing, mobile phones, batteries and chemicals.
"Landfills capture methane to generate energy. There will soon be collections for food waste and/or food and garden organics.
"In spite of councils' successes, waste processing and disposal have not kept pace with recent changes, yet the population is growing and waste generation rates continue to increase.
"Most Sydney councils must pay to haul recyclable materials and waste far outside their local area, and new transfer capacity is difficult to secure due to cost and availability of appropriately zoned land.
"Data shows that we will not be able to meet NSW and Commonwealth targets with our current systems.
Cr Pesce said "the Waste Levy on landfill was an incentive to recycle, but in a failing market just adds to the costs that Council must charge the community".
"Only seven per cent of around $800 million in annual waste levy revenue comes back to councils and the waste industry through contestable grants to fund improvements.
"Seven per cent represents $356 million allocated to contestable grant funding over the six years 2021-2027, as a percentage of $800 million year-on-year.
"Being contestable, the grant funding will not be equitably apportioned across NSW."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
