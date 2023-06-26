The M6 Stage 1 project from Arncliffe to Kogarah will cost about $3.1 billion - twice as much as originally projected.
However, this was revealed in 2022 and came as no surprise to the Minns government on coming to power in March this year.
The new government has been receiving briefings from Treasury and transport officials on major infrastructure projects, which have revealed cost blowouts in some.
A Transport for NSW spokesman told the Leader, "The M6 Stage 1 project remains on time and on budget".
"The M6 is on track to open to traffic at the end of 2025.
"The M6 is anticipated to cost around $3.1 billion. This includes the construction contract of $2.52 billion awarded in May 2021 to CGU, a joint venture between CPB, Ghella and UGL contractors.
"The remaining costs incorporate design, project management and assurance. These costs and broader project funding have been reflected in the NSW state budget since June 2021."
When the first stage of the M6 motorway was approved in 2018, the NSW Infrastructure business case projected it would cost $1.5 billion.
Secretary for Transport for NSW Rob Sharp agreed at a committee meeting in 2022 external factors, including the pandemic, and increasing construction costs around the world were reasons for the increase to about $3.1 billion.
The project will provide 4km twin tunnels from the M8 to President Avenue, Kogarah. The expected completion in 2025 will be a year later than initially forecast.
In its last community update, Autumn 2023, Transport for NSW said more than 300 people were working 24 hours a day, seven days a week to deliver the M6 Stage 1 twin tunnels.
"Two out of our three tunnelling sites are currently excavating the tunnel and are making good headway with approximately 3,185 metres excavated in total across both sites," the update said.
"The deepest point reached in Arncliffe is close to Segenhoe and Avenal Street and is 97 metres below the ground."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
