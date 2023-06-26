St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Council's Child Safe Code of Conduct commitment

Updated June 26 2023 - 11:47am, first published 11:44am
Georges River mayor, Nick Katris.
At the May 2023 Council Meeting, Council resolved to seek feedback on two Draft Child Safe Codes of Conduct to support Council's commitment to upholding the safety of local children and young people.

