Georges River Council Highly Commended for First Nationsy Partnerships

Updated July 1 2023 - 12:55pm, first published 12:00pm
Georges River Council received a Highly Commended for its nominated project 'Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voices' at the Local Government NSW Excellence Awards.

