Georges River Council received a Highly Commended for its nominated project 'Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voices' at the Local Government NSW Excellence Awards.
As part of the project, Council delivered a suite of programs and initiatives in 2022 focused on building positive relationships and providing opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to share their experience and voice.
The project also helped Council improve relationships with local and wider Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander organisations and individuals through:
. Guraban: where the saltwater meets the freshwater - this exhibition created opportunities to connect and engage with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and organisations to better represent the living history and culture of our local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.
. Introduction of a First Nations Collection at Georges River Libraries - a collaboration with Council's Aboriginal Reference Group featuring approximately 818 multi-format items created with the aim of amplifying the voices of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander writers and artists to build knowledge of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history and culture within our community.
. New spaces and workshops at Council's Early Learning Services (ELS) for children and staff to improve understanding and awareness of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander protocols, stories and knowledge - these practices are embedded into each centre's curriculum. An Acknowledgement of Country for Children was developed with guidance from Community Elders and is performed daily.
Georges River Council Mayor Nick Katris said, "Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are an integral part of the Georges River community and we value their social and cultural contributions.
"By working together, we can continue to build positive relationships and help educate the wider community about the significance of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander languages, cultures and history."
For more information or support and resources, visit the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Communities page on Council's website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.