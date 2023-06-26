More than 40,000 people braved the winter chill to attend Georges River Councils' third Un[contained] Arts Festival in Kogarah over the weekend, 23-25 June.
Presented by Georges River Council, the Un[contained] Festvial featured immersive art installations, live performances, and food trucks over three nights at Kogarah Town Square and along Belgrave Street, Kogarah.
Artists this year included Aaron McGarry, Amy Claire Mills, Nathan Starchild, Curious Legends, UNSW Illuminate, Ox King, Darren Charlwood, Tim Andrew, Pulsing Heart.
Hexadeca by Pulsing Heart, an interactive art installation which empowered the audience to engage with music through play was a popular section with adults and children.
Another popular art installation was Antarean Pyramid by Nathan Starchild, a geometric pyramid construction designed to call in the energies of the star Antares.
Art lovers also enjoyed Vibrascopic by Aaron McGarry, a three-metre-long kaleidoscope that opened a portal world to a moving visual prism using various naturally occurring waves of energy filmed through science experiments of light, colour, frequency, and sound.
Georges River mayor Nick Katris, who officially opened festivities on Friday evening said, "This is one of Georges River Council's major events and it is no wonder it is growing in popularity each year not just by locals but attendees Sydney-wide.
"As always, the Un[contained] Arts Festival was an overwhelming success..
"This type of event is so important to our community. It brings us together and gives us a chance to explore new experiences.
"I would like to thank the staff at Georges River Council who helped put this event together.
"We know and appreciate how much work is involved in a successful event; without your hard work, this wouldn't be possible," Councillor Katris said.
The 2021 Un(contained) Festival saw Geroges River Council nominated for Best Arts Festival in the Australian Street Art Awards.
