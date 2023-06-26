St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

The Un(contained) Festival lights up the heart of Kogarah

June 26 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of Georges River Council's major events of the year, the 2023 Un(contained) festival attracted a record crowd of than 40,000 people
One of Georges River Council's major events of the year, the 2023 Un(contained) festival attracted a record crowd of than 40,000 people

More than 40,000 people braved the winter chill to attend Georges River Councils' third Un[contained] Arts Festival in Kogarah over the weekend, 23-25 June.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.